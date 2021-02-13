West Springfield drive-thru testing site will be open on Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield and County Ambulance are providing a drive-thru Free COVID-19 testing site to West Springfield residents or employees.

The testing site will be open on February 14, 21, and 28 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., however, gates will close at 1:30 p.m.

Residents who wish to get tested must bring proof of residency or employment, such as a valid license, a picture ID, or a mail post dated within the last 30 days.

The testing site will be located at West Springfield High School, at the Clark Field 514 Amostown Rd.

The Town of Springfield reminds residents that waiting should be expected and that results will be available around 24 to 48 hours.

For pre-registration click here.