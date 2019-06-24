Breaking News
West Springfield driver sent back to New Hampshire to face 7 counts of negligent homicide

by: Danielle Eaton

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver from West Springfield who was involved in a deadly crash in New Hampshire over the weekend pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday.

22News was in Springfield District Court Monday when 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, was arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge. Custody of Zhukovskyy was transferred to New Hampshire state officials, who were in court Monday, who will take him back to the state. Once in New Hampshire, Zhukovskyy will face seven counts of negligent homicide in connection to a crash that left seven motorcyclists dead Friday night.

Zhukovskyy was driving a Westfield Transport truck in New Hampshire Friday night when he collided with 10 motorcyclists, according to Damien Gasanov of Westfield Transport. Gasanov said Zhukovskyy was on his way back to western Massachusetts when the accident happened. Three other motorcyclists were also injured in the crash.

Zhukovskyy was a new driver and the trip was only his second with the company, Gasanov said.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, told 22News, Zhukovskyy was arrested at his home at 90 New Bridge Street in West Springfield by Massachusetts State Police.

According to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General, Jane Young, Zhukovskyy was arrested at 8 a.m. Young said the fugitive from justice charge was based on an arrest warrant issued Monday.

State Police Spokesperson, David Procopio, told 22News troopers also found wax packets containing a substance suspected to be heroin at Zhukovskyy’s residence. Procopio said the substance will be tested at the state police lab, and if positive for an illegal narcotic Zhukovskyy will be charged with a drug offense.

According to court documents, Zhukovskyy was arrested on May 11 for driving under the influence in East Windsor, Connecticut. The documents state that he was released on a $2,500 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Court documents also show he pleaded guilty to sixth-degree larceny in 2018 after he was arrested in 2017. According to the Journal Inquirer, Zhukovskyy was arrested after Enfield police determined he was involved in a burglary at a Home Depot warehouse in 2014.

The Associated Press reported he was also arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2013. AP said Massachusetts RVM records show Zhukovskyy was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days in 2014 in connection with the arrest.

