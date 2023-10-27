WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Registered voters in West Springfield are eligible to participate in early voting for the upcoming election.

Early voting will take place beginning Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3 at the West Springfield Public Library, located at 200 Park Street. Voting hours are 8AM-4:30PM.

Election day is Tuesday, November 7. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Precincts 1 & 2 vote at the W.S. Senior Center 128 Park Street and Precincts 3-8 go to the West Springfield High School at 425 Piper Road.