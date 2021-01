WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield will hold COVID-19 testing at West Springfield High School on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The testing is only available for West Springfield residents and to participate everyone must pre-register at www.townofwestspringfield.org/covid19.

For more information or questions email covid@tows.org