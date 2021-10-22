West Springfield home decorated for Halloween

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s estimated to be a record high year for spending on Halloween as the holiday inches closer.

The house isn’t the only spooky thing around, the National Retail Federation estimates people will spend over $10 billion this year on Halloween items.

That number is an increase from eight billion last year. The National Retail Federation says on average people will spend $102 on costumes, candy and decorations this year. 52 percent of people are planning on decorating their yard.

Spending on decorations alone is at over three billion compared to $2.5 billion last year. 58 percent of Americans did something for Halloween last year, this year we’re looking at 65 percent that’s actually on track with pre-pandemic numbers which saw 68 percent of people participating.

Households with children are more likely to celebrate Halloween at 82 percent planning on celebrating compared to 55 percent of households without children.

But children or not, Well Kept Wallet says 10 percent of people will spend $100 on candy alone, so get ready for those king sized bars.

