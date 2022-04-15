WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The town of West Springfield’s Water Division has been declared a member of the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association’s (“DIPRA”) Cast Iron Pipe Century Club.

The Water Division received the designation during a ceremony on April 5 at town hall.

The Cast Iron Pipe Century Club recognizes municipal water utilities with Cast Iron mains that have provided service for 100 years or more.

According to Jeffery Auer, West Springfield’s Deputy Director of Water, in 1875 the West Springfield Aqueduct Company began water service operations when a 16″ transmission main was installed with 8” and 6” distribution mains, some of which are still actively in use.

Paul Hanson, Executive Director of DIPRA presented the plaque. “This presentation also allows us to recognize the daily commitment of your water division and engineering professionals, both past and present, to provide the citizens of West Springfield with safe, plentiful and reliable drinking water,” remarked Hanson.

West Springfield is the 547th member of the Cast Iron Pipe Century Club nationwide and the 54th water utility in Massachusetts to be recognized by DIPRA.