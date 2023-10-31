WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man won $1 million on a Powerball ticket that he bought at Stop & Shop.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, David Goncalves $1 million (before taxes) after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Saturday, October 7th. He claimed his prize on Friday, October 20th at the Massachusetts State Lottery in Dorchester.

The ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop located at 935 Riverdale Rd. in West Springfield for the multi-state drawing featuring a $1.4 billion jackpot. David said he plans to use some of his winnings to replace a 2005 vehicle that he currently owns. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.