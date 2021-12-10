West Springfield offering tax work-off abatements for senior and military veteran residents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield is offering a Senior/Veteran Tax Work-Off Program for eligible town residents.

There are forty positions in the 2022 Senior/Veteran Tax Work-Off Program available. The taxpayers must be a veteran or 60 years of age or older, an assessed owner of property in West Springfield, and must own and live at the residence.

Participants will perform work from March 1, 2022 – October 31, 2022 to receive an abatement for fiscal year 2023 property taxes (taxes billed on or after July 1, 2022). The maximum abatement permitted is $1,250. Current compensation is calculated at the state minimum wage of $14.25 an hour. Participants must work approximately 88 hours and be completed by October 31, 2022 to receive the full abatement.

There are multiple positions available including Lawn/Grounds Maintenance, Maintenance, Veteran Grave Maintenance and Park/Facility Attendants and indoor clerical work available for some departments.

Interested senior/veteran residents can pick up applications starting January 3rd and information packets in the front lobby of the Municipal Office Building, 26 Central Street. Completed applications will be accepted from January 3-January 21, 2022. Completed applications must be accompanied with a copy of the applicant’s driver’s license and a copy of their most recent tax bill. All participants will need to be fully Covid-19 vaccinated and will be required to provide proof of vaccination along with their application.