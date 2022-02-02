West Springfield police looking for public’s help to find missing 80-year-old man

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man reported missing.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 80-year-old Scott Peeler hasn’t been seen for several days. Scott resides at a local hotel. Management and the Meals on Wheels drivers have not see Scott recently. Police believe he may be in the Riverdale Street area.

Scott Peeler (West Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at 413-263-3210 extension 0.