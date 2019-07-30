West Springfield Police looking to identify two credit card fraud suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a man and woman for alleged fraudulent use of stolen credit cards.

Police say the suspects allegedly used the stolen credit cards to purchase over $10,000 in merchandise at several different locations.

All of the fraudulent purchases were made on July 15. Police believe the suspects may have links to Vermont.

Anyone with information on either of these suspects are asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.

