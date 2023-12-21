LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Department of Public Works announced on Wednesday that the West Street Bridge that connects the city to Ludlow will be closed for repairs.

The DPW says that construction will take about 8 to 10 weeks. Detours with appropriate signage will be posted in both Springfield and Ludlow.

Drivers are being asked to take the Putts Bridge as an alternative route while the West Street Bridge is being repaired.