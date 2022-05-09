CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is traditionally the month for college graduations and western Massachusetts is no exception. Most colleges in the region will be celebrating in person for the first time in two years.

Below is a listing of local colleges and universities with the date, time and location of this year’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies. Good luck to all the graduates!

Westfield State University

Friday, May 13, at noon, MassMutual Center

UMass-Amherst

Friday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m., McGuirk Alumni Stadium

College of Our Lady of the Elms

Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m., MassMutual Center with the procession starting at 9:30 a.m.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts

Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., Amsler Campus Center Gymnasium

Springfield College

Sunday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m., MassMutual Center

Smith College

Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m., the Quadrangle. In the event of rain, moves to Indoor Track and Tennis Facility

Bay Path University

Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m., MassMutual Center

Hampshire College

Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m., college Library Lawn

Western New England University

Saturday, May 21, at 2:00 p.m. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center

Amherst College

Sunday, May 29, at 10 a.m., college’s Main Quad. In the event of rain moves to LeFrak Gymnasium

Mount Holyoke College

Sunday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the Field House in the college’s Kendall Sports & Dance Complex.

Springfield Technical Community College

Thursday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m., MassMutual Center

Berkshire Community College

Friday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

Holyoke Community College

Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m., MassMutual Center

Greenfield Community College

Saturday, June 4, at noon, under the tent near the East Building. In case of a severe weather event, will be rescheduled for Sunday, June 5th.

Williams College

Sunday, June 5, at 10 a.m., Williams Quad. In case of extreme weather, moves to the Lansing Chapman Ice Rink