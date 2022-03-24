WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in three years, the Western Massachusetts Home & Garden Show will enjoy a full, four-day, uninterrupted run at The Big E’s Better Living Center.

An event that began with fan fare Thursday afternoon, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt did the honors with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It’s a new beginning for the Home & Garden Show, sponsored by the Western Massachusetts Home Builders & Remodelers Association. Executive Director Andy Crane told 22News, because of product and labor shortages, the home improvement industry has faced challenging times meeting customer demands.

“This year’s theme is all about planning,” Crane said. “Everyone’s busy in the construction world. If you want to get your project done, you plan early. This is a great place to start.”

Organizers feel confident that the four-day Home & Garden Show at the Better Living Center will attract sizeable crowds to live up to their expectations.