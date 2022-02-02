Western Mass. native to officiate in 2022 Winter Olympics

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cummington resident and Springfield native Laura Sullivan is heading to Beijing to be an Olympic official for Alpine ski racing.

Sullivan will be the first U.S. women to serve as an official or “technical delegate” for the women’s Ski Racing event. Sullivan told 22News that she grew up ski racing and has been officiating for nearly 30 years, even serving a number of World Cup Ski races.

She said becoming an official requires extensive knowledge of the sport, especially the rules of governing international competition. Sullivan adds that she hopes to inspire more women to officiate in the male dominated sport.

“I would hope that people who are getting into this, especially women who are getting in to this, stay with it,” said Sullivan. “It’s not easy, but there is something positive that comes out of this that I know exists so don’t give up.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin Thursday, February 3 and will on 22News.