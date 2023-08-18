CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid crisis continues to be a public health issue here in Massachusetts, with about 2,300 confirmed and estimated opioid‐related deaths in the state last year.

Leading up to ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ on August 31st, western Massachusetts communities will be hosting several educational events to raise awareness about this crisis.

On August 23rd starting at 5:30 p.m. there will be a free ‘Overdose Prevention Training’ at Holyoke Medical Center. Narcan will be distributed by the organizations Tapestry and Learn to Cope.

And on August 28th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. there will be a remembrance vigil at Millside Park in Easthampton.