CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend travelers through the Pioneer Valley had an easier time finding a service station charging under $4 a gallon for regular gas, as prices remain lower in the western part of the state.

Massachusetts’ average price is actually $4.27, but for Hampden County it’s $4.04. It can even be somewhat less if you find the right service station near you.

Desiree Velez of Holyoke is feeling the pressure alleviate as gas prices are becoming less of a weight on her wallet. “It’s a great relief. The gas prices were out of control, almost $5 a gallon. Now that it’s $4, down to $3, it’s incredible.”

You’ll find America’s lowest gas price in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they’re paying $3.38 a gallon.

The most expensive is in San Francisco, at $6.50 for one gallon of regular.