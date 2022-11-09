RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.

A total of $12,690,000 has been awarded to 15 small towns for key roadway safety improvements. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, and Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega met with Russell officials to celebrate the town receiving $1 million for improvements to General Knox Road, with the goal of eliminating sharp curves along the roadway.

“Since taking office, our administration has been proud to award over $77 million in MassWorks awards to these small-town road projects,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This funding is advancing important roadway safety improvements that will make our communities better places to live, to work and to visit.”

The following towns received funding through MassWorks:

Town of Ashburnham – $1 million

This grant will fund Main Street improvements such as accessible concrete sidewalks and granite curbs on both sides of Upper Main Street from the main entrance of Cushing Academy to Pleasant and Lawrence Street.

This grant will fund Main Street improvements such as accessible concrete sidewalks and granite curbs on both sides of Upper Main Street from the main entrance of Cushing Academy to Pleasant and Lawrence Street. Town of Avon – $1 million

This grant will support the STRAP project with improvements to undermined/failing culverts on both Rock Street and Gill Street, the reconstruction of 2,325 feet of road, and the installation of sidewalks on Gill Street. The town will also be replacing the water line on Rock Street.

This grant will support the STRAP project with improvements to undermined/failing culverts on both Rock Street and Gill Street, the reconstruction of 2,325 feet of road, and the installation of sidewalks on Gill Street. The town will also be replacing the water line on Rock Street. Town of Charlemont – $500,000

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements to the town’s bridge to better connect downtown Charlemont and neighboring towns.

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements to the town’s bridge to better connect downtown Charlemont and neighboring towns. Town of Cheshire – $633,000

This grant will fund the resurfacing of 2.5 miles of Route 116 and the replacement of 9,120 feet of failing guardrail. This route is critical as it is a main emergency evacuation route for Adams and Cheshire residents.

This grant will fund the resurfacing of 2.5 miles of Route 116 and the replacement of 9,120 feet of failing guardrail. This route is critical as it is a main emergency evacuation route for Adams and Cheshire residents. Town of Clarksburg – $1 million

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements including the replacement of drainage culverts and the implementation of traffic calming measures to enhance the safety of travelers.

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements including the replacement of drainage culverts and the implementation of traffic calming measures to enhance the safety of travelers. Town of Colrain – $1 million

This grant will fund the rehabilitation of Greenfield Road, a heavily trafficked road running south from Route 112 in the Colrain Village Center to the Town of Shelburne where it intersects Route 2.

This grant will fund the rehabilitation of Greenfield Road, a heavily trafficked road running south from Route 112 in the Colrain Village Center to the Town of Shelburne where it intersects Route 2. Town of Cummington – $882,000

This grant will support necessary improvements to replace existing deformed and undersized infrastructure for the Stage Road Culvert.

This grant will support necessary improvements to replace existing deformed and undersized infrastructure for the Stage Road Culvert. Town of Hawley – $800,000

This grant will fund the preparation of bidding documents and costs associated with the construction and replacement of a failing, undersized culvert on State Route 8A with a Massachusetts Stream Crossings Standards compliant structure.

This grant will fund the preparation of bidding documents and costs associated with the construction and replacement of a failing, undersized culvert on State Route 8A with a Massachusetts Stream Crossings Standards compliant structure. Town of Hinsdale – $1 million

This grant will fund the Schnopp Roads Restoration Project to repair substantial drainage issues, and the resurfacing of the road to allow Hinsdale to complete a full depth reclamation or cold in-place recycle within the same roadway footprint.

This grant will fund the Schnopp Roads Restoration Project to repair substantial drainage issues, and the resurfacing of the road to allow Hinsdale to complete a full depth reclamation or cold in-place recycle within the same roadway footprint. Town of Leyden – $225,000

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements, including the removal of the existing Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) wearing surface and membrane, chip and patch of the deck as needed, the addition of new membrane and 2 1/2-inch HMA wearing surface, and the rehabilitation of the deck joints.

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements, including the removal of the existing Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) wearing surface and membrane, chip and patch of the deck as needed, the addition of new membrane and 2 1/2-inch HMA wearing surface, and the rehabilitation of the deck joints. Town of Monterey – $1 million

This grant will be used to address significant accessibility and safety issues for approximately two miles of road that connect through Beartown Mountain State Forest to the Towns of Lee and Great Barrington.

This grant will be used to address significant accessibility and safety issues for approximately two miles of road that connect through Beartown Mountain State Forest to the Towns of Lee and Great Barrington. Town of Otis – $650,000

This grant will be used for the construction of a composite arch bridge to replace two failing steel culverts. Project upgrades will include erosion/sediment control, earthwork, road reconstruction, guardrail improvements, channel improvements, and vegetation restoration.

This grant will be used for the construction of a composite arch bridge to replace two failing steel culverts. Project upgrades will include erosion/sediment control, earthwork, road reconstruction, guardrail improvements, channel improvements, and vegetation restoration. Town of Russell – $1 million

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements to General Knox Road to eliminate sharp curves and make safer roads for the motoring public.

This grant will fund infrastructure improvements to General Knox Road to eliminate sharp curves and make safer roads for the motoring public. Town of Sheffield – $1 million

This grant will fund improvements to Weatogue Road, an important access route for agricultural activities and cross border mutual aid.

This grant will fund improvements to Weatogue Road, an important access route for agricultural activities and cross border mutual aid. Town of Warwick – $1 million

This grant will be used for the installation of new guard rails in 10 locations deemed deficient to increase road safety.

“MassWorks has been a key state resource for helping cities and towns address public infrastructure needs to support safety improvements, housing production, and private development,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “This year we’re awarding $100 million in MassWorks grants across the Commonwealth, with more than $12.6 million dedicated to small-town road projects.”