LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox will host the ninth annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame induction banquet Thursday at Twin Hills Country Club.

The class includes local greats like Charles Roys, the longtime Springfield College coach, Patrick Strange, a former pitcher for the New York Mets, and Mark Wohler, who was a relief pitcher in the majors for 11 seasons and won the 1967 state championship with Westfield High School.

Class of 2022 inductees

William Bathel – Western Mass High School fall baseball league Co-Founder (2004)

Brian Collins – Revived the Springfield Post 21 baseball program (2010); Hampden County Commissioner of Legion Baseball from 2016 to 2018

Mark DiFranco – Western Mass High School fall baseball league Co-Founder (2004)

Charles Roys – Esteemed Collegiate Coach, Springfield College from 1979 to 1996

Patrick Strange – MLB Pitcher, New York Mets from 2002-2003

Mark Wohlers – MLB Relief Pitcher (1991-2002), Atlanta Braves from 1991 to 1999

1967 Westfield High School Baseball Team- State Champions

The event is sold out, starting at 6 p.m. with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno serving as emcee. The Ryan Doyle Courage Award will be presented by the Doyle family to Jake Goodreau. Ryan died following a 2-year battle with bone cancer in 2019.