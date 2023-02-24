LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts have come together to help the people of Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Communities all throughout the commonwealth have helped in countless ways. Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow have donated supplies for Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, and children.

In March, the church gathered emergency items such as first aid kits, bandages, ready-to-eat food, blankets, and socks. Over 300 boxes of supplies were sent to over six locations in the western part of Ukraine.

One event, in particular, came back to Hampden County to collect donations, and the ERC5 Chamber’s Feast of the East tasting event returned to Great Horse. Guests were encouraged to bring donations for the people of Ukraine in partnership with Gary Rome Hyundai. The goal was to fill the trunk of an SUV parked outside with items like first aid kits, hygiene products, diapers, and formula.

The Spirit of Springfield also played a significant role in lending a hand to those in need in Ukraine. They worked with Ukrainian illustrator Max (stassi-uk) Stasiuk who had family fleeing to Italy after the Russian invasion. Stasiuk created children’s books that are based on Bright Nights in Forest Park.

The book “Little Frog and the Bright Lights” was sold throughout the city with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the Stasuik family, to help the family live in Italy at the time because they did not have work visas in that country.

Community support has allowed emergency responders on the ground to provide lifesaving aid like food, shelter, and water, offering optimism in the face of adversity.