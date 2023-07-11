HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recovery and cleanup continued throughout the day Tuesday, after significant rainfall had a major impact on western Massachusetts communities.

Much of the flooding and rising water levels seen here in Massachusetts has been caused by rainfall in Vermont, that’s flowing down mountains and into the river. When water levels are this high, there’s a great safety risk so activities like boating and swimming are highly discouraged.

We visited Holyoke Rows Tuesday morning, where typical activities for guests were placed on pause until the water recedes.

Holyoke Rows Director Stephanie Moore tells us, “We go on as normal, we just don’t get in the water. We spent a lot of time last night pulling up boats, pulling up the dock. We spent a lot of energy managing that as the water rises,” Moore says. “It’s impressive, it’s just so much water and it keeps coming, and as much as it’s a pain, it’s also just really awe-inspiring.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Connecticut River at Holyoke was categorized as “near flood stage” Tuesday, with the water level observed at 8.8 feet as of 2 p.m., just shy of the 9-foot flood stage.

It is anticipated, though that water levels will continue to rise this evening, at least up to 8.9 feet before it begins to drop early Wednesday morning.