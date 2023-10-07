CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts communities are reflecting on the memories that 22News reporter Sy Becker brought to their lives after his passing.

Sy Becker has passed away after a short illness. He had a 60-year broadcast career, which spanned from radio, TV, and the internet. Sy Becker was well known for his boundless energy, his unmistakable voice, and of course, his movie reviews.

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement following his passing:

“Sy Becker was a superb newsman in every sense of the word. I had the pleasure of knowing Sy going back to his days at WSPR radio, where he was a one-man dynamo when it came to collecting the news. He had a great affinity for political life and earned the respect of countless public figures throughout his career. I fondly remember him for his movie reviews with 22News and for the pillar that he was in the western Massachusetts community. On this solemn occasion, my thoughts and prayers are with Sy’s family at 22News and the entire Becker family.” Congressman Richard Neal

Some of our 22News viewers have begun sharing what Sy meant to them on our Facebook page and the memories he holds in their hearts.

I really enjoyed him when I was a kid. I got to meet him once and he did his iconic looooook at the movies for me. Ruth Evelyn

When I saw his picture I could hear his distinctive voice in my head. Met him once and he was as genuine a person as what you saw on screen, definitely an end of an era, thanks Sy for the memories. Peter Sullivan

Condolences, I grew up with Sy on the news my entire life and loved seeing him at the St. Patrick’s parade. Heather Ireland

Rest in Peace Sy Becker, I will always remember all of the years of your reporting on 22News. You interviewed some of my family members in those years. Your great love of your job showed through everyday. You will be missed. Prayers to your family and all of the friends you have made through those years. Mary Fontanine

So very sad to hear this. Sy was a genuine unique local personality and loved what he did, and it showed. “Another Loook at the movies “ God Speed… Brian J Conway

To share your memories, comment on our Facebook post or email us at reportit@wwlp.com.