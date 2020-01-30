Western Massachusetts fathers and daughters share their #girldad photos

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dads and daughters from western Massachusetts are sharing their photos in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

The hashtag #girldad was trending earlier this week on Twitter.

Since then, the hashtag has taken off on social media, with feeds being flooded with photos of dads and their girls from across the world.

So extremely thankful for this #girldad. You mean more to me than you’ll ever know, Pop 💕 Let us tell our loved ones just how special they are and cherish each moment with them. pic.twitter.com/NX6CV6Ka7K — Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) January 30, 2020

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born just last June.

