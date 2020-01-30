1  of  2
Western Massachusetts fathers and daughters share their #girldad photos

Local News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dads and daughters from western Massachusetts are sharing their photos in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

The hashtag #girldad was trending earlier this week on Twitter.

Since then, the hashtag has taken off on social media, with feeds being flooded with photos of dads and their girls from across the world.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born just last June.

You can view more photos on our Facebook post!

