CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s some good news this weekend for gardeners! The heavy rain and precipitation that has been following us overnight on Saturday and into Sunday is bringing up April’s overall precipitation rate.

March and April is the time many people start getting their gardens ready and May is when gardeners become serious about watering their plants full-time.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis says this increase in perception can be a good sign for early budding across the Pioneer Valley. “Precipitation-wise, we didn’t lack that, but snowfall wise we did. And the amount of cold air we saw, the ground never really froze so I think that will actually help with the earlier spring foliage. We will see the trees pop a little earlier, we’ll see the flowers come up earlier, and of course the grass will turn greener.”

He went on to say that April is one of the most important months of the year for rainfall because that’s when everything starts to bloom for the summer.