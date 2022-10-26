CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you can believe it, Christmas is less than two months away, and that means many in western Massachusetts are getting ready for the annual Toys for Tots drive.

It’s time to start getting into that holiday spirit, and part of that as you know is to think of others. What better way than to put a smile on a local child’s face than through supporting toys for tots?

The 2022 giving season has begun for western Massachusetts Toys for Tots. This year, the organization is unable to serve individual families directly, so if you are in need of toys for your family, you are encouraged to sign up through local, approved organizations. Some of these organizations include All our Kids, Incorporated, The Chicopee Child Development Center, Greater Springfield YMCA, and the Homework House.

If you are an organization looking to help the community through the Toys for Tots campaign, now is the time to sign up on their website. Applications from organizations will be accepted until November 15th. Organizations can also request to become a toy drop site.