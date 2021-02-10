Western Massachusetts has seen some big snowstorms in February

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts picked up between 2 and 5 inches of snow on Tuesday and we’ve seen quite a bit of snow since the month started.



We flew SkyView22 over some neighborhoods in Westfield and you can see all the snow on the ground and it continues to pile up.

On average we get 12.9 inches of snow in the Springfield area during the month of February. So far this month we’re above average with 15 inches of snow reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.



In the past some of our biggest snowstorms have occurred during the month of February. There was the Blizzard of 78′ and the Blizzard of 2013 that both brought around 20 inches of snow.



Some other big storms include February 15-17th in 1958, February 5-6th, 2001 and February 17-18th in 2003.