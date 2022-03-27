WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Home & Garden Show is back, bringing together builders with the people needing work on their home.

When the curtain came down on the four-day Western Massachusetts Home & Garden Show on The Big E grounds, many thousands of homeowners had attended-making connections with the many members of the home builders association. They had come to grips with material shortages that worsened during the pandemic.

Suzanne Leh told 22News, “We’re ordering siding for our home and we reached out last August, and the delay and everything in materials, that will happen on May 1. It’s worth waiting for, yes, it’s worth waiting for, we can’t wait.”

Apparently making the best of shortages has been a two-way street; builders cooperating with customers to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“We’ve been able to work around it,” said Nick Riley from N. Riley Construction. “Fortunately we’ve had some really good customers that understand what’s going on and and the problems that we’re facing.”

Riley also revealed the most sought after renovations and additions. H told 22News, “One of the biggest ones are bathrooms and kitchens. Additions are also a big one because of the housing market. People aren’t able to find larger homes so they’re adding on to their homes.”

When the Home Show resumed after a two year pandemic-related hiatus Thursday, building association Executive Director Andy Crane had urged homeowners to place their orders just as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.