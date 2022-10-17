SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for September.

Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to September 2021. The median sale price for homes was $310,000, which is about 5.1% higher than last year of $295,070.

Image courtesy Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

There were 527 homes sold in September this year, which is down 11.4% over September 2021 with 595 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

The inventory of available homes for sale in September was down 26.6% with 738 on the market versus 1,006 homes on the market in September 2021.

The time on the market is up by 10.8% year-over-year, with 32 average days on the market.

Housing Market Mortgage Rates

Home buyers have begun turning to riskier loans as interest rates soar.

Loans being promoted to home buyers include adjustable-rate mortgages which borrowers pay a lower monthly payment by only paying the loan’s interest. Rates for a standard 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has doubled since the start of the year, meaning a monthly payment on a $400,000 mortgage now costs $865 more a month than it did in January.

A 30-year mortgage averaged 6.11% with an average 0.8 points for the last week of September. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.90% with an average 0.7 points in 2021.

Although interest rates are rising, home prices have begun to decline and the trend is expected to continue. Industry experts say they don’t expect the U.S. to see a repeat of the last mortgage crisis because of regulations put in place and higher standards as to who qualifies for a mortgage.

“You’ve seen the volume go down, you’ve seen the prices go up a little bit, I think what the Fed is looking for is the increase in price to start to moderate a little bit,” said David Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Realtors in Northampton. “Those that are shopping like 300 and under, the first time homebuyer people, they have been really affected in the rise of the interest rates. Many of them have been knocked out of the picture entirely. You know, a three percent rise in the interest rates can take you right out of the picture.”

Murphy says that with people hesitant to purchase their first home, it is hurting and slowing down the rental market as well.