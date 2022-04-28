WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, the dental clinic with Holyoke Health Center was temporarily closed but reopened its doors to the public on April 28.

The Holyoke Health Center has worked in partnership with Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield to provide dental practices to the dental clinic for over 10 years.

A grand re-opening event was hosted by Western Massachusetts Hospital to showcase the newly renovated Holyoke Health dental clinic to welcome back both previous and new patients.

Chief executive officer of Holyoke Health Center, Jay Breines mentioned the expansion of Western Massachusetts Hospital, “when we had the opportunity to rebuild the facility we were able to go from the ground up and rebuild it to the most safe managed community facility one could imagine. “

When the clinic temporarily closed from COVID-19 regulations and staff shortages, the clinic began renovations to include an additional dental operatory for a total of four at this location. Other renovations include X-ray operations and extra staff offices.

“We have a fully functioning dental office serving the needs of the Westfield people with significant attention at every level of attention management, the space in the waiting room, through the facilty adequats that no one is crowded, everybody is going to feel comfortable if they come here and our staff will provide fantastic services,” Breines said. The original staff is to be brought back to reconnect with their past and future patients.











In addition, the clinic also takes walk-in emergencies. Deviprasad Makonahally Western Massachusetts Hospital Dental Clinic dentist said, “any paitentient will come to us through the door and we think it is an opportunity to help someone.”

Makonahally is the only dentist at the location since 2013. “This is a nice profession where it can help people and make them happy. It’s the amount of pleasure you get out of making other people happy, getting rid of the pain, and improving the self-confidence,” said Makonahally. He specializes in taking care of challenging patients such as medical compromises, post substance abuse, special needs, and pre and post-radiation chemo.

Grant funding was used towards the renovations and expanding the clinic to increase the number of patients to be treated and bring in advanced equipment.

Makonahally discussed the reactions he received from patients about the grand opening, “most of the patients are really thrilled and happy.” Makonahally tries to make sure his patients have the best experience when they are in the dental chair.