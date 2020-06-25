Western Massachusetts is now in a drought

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawns are getting more yellow and brown as western Massachusetts continues to see a lack of rainfall.

The ongoing dry conditions have now put western Massachusetts into a drought. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, just about all of western Massachusetts is now in the moderate drought category.

For the month of June we are running a rainfall deficit of almost 2 inches and we’ve only had measurable rainfall on two days so far this month, on the 6th and the 11th.

We flew SkyView22 over western Massachusetts to see just how dry it’s getting. Sports fields that would usually be green right now look more like straw fields.

In many neighborhoods the only things that are still green are the leaves on the trees. Farm fields are getting dry and dusty and river levels are getting low with sand bars becoming more visible



More cities and towns are implementing water use restrictions due to the ongoing dry conditions.