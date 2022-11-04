SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comcast will announce a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Comcast, the grant is to help create digital equity across the Pioneer Valley. The Alliance will help use the grant to launch an Affordable Connectivity Program Assistance Initiative, where five different organizations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties, and will conduct outreach and help with enrollment in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 a month towards their internet and/or mobile service. The grant announcement is part of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion commitment to help advance digital equity and reach millions of people by providing the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to increase the digital world.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, along with Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman, Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President, Comcast, Western New England Region, Frank Robinson, Vice President, Baystate Health and Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity, Paul Bailey, Executive Director, Springfield Partners for Community Action, and Claire Higgins, Executive Director, Community Action Pioneer Valley will be in attendance.

The announcement will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Springfield Partners for Community Action on State Street in Springfield.