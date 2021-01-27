Western Massachusetts picks up some late January snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t a big storm but after what has been a pretty snow free January, especially in the Springfield area, all of western Massachusetts got some accumulating snow.



Most areas in the valley picked up between 2 to 4 inches of snow with around 5 to 6 inches of snow falling in the hills and Berkshires.

Most people 22News talked to didn’t mind our latest snowstorm. “I really don’t mind it. It’s a little challenging for the pup to get around sometimes but it’s New England so you got to get used to it,” said Dave Presz of Chicopee.

“I think the snow is fantastic. It’s cleaning the environment, we need the water we haven’t had much snowfall this year and I hope the snowmobilers are going to be happy,” said Stephen Buckley of Chicopee.

The snow made for a very picturesque winter scene and for the most part it was light and fluffy and fairly easy to clean up.

So far this winter we’ve gotten around 25 inches of snow in the Springfield area and on average we get around 49.5 inches for the season. Most of the snow we’ve picked up this winter fell during the big storm we had back in the middle of December.

Even though we haven’t gotten a lot of snow this month we can always make that up next month. Some of our biggest snowstorms have occurred during the month of February including the Blizzard of 1978.