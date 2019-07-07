Western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up the damage from Saturday’s storms

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents faced fires, flooded roads, and fallen trees when strong thunderstorms rolled through the region Saturday.



“It was more than just a thunderstorm, the wind was really causing all the trees to circle almost down to the bottom of their trunks,” Ron Weiss of Longmeadow said.

Lightning strikes caused fires and damaged homes. Strong winds also knocked down trees and caused some people to lose power.

Longmeadow was hit especially hard by the storm.

Strong winds knocked down a large tree in Longmeadow and fortunately, it only hit a wall on the edge of the home. The homeowner was inside when the tree fell. She and her family spent all day Sunday clearing the tree from the yard.

“We were in the kitchen and we watched the whole thing happen,” said Amy O’Connor. “It felt like it happened in slow motion.”

O’Connor told 22News she hopes her insurance will cover the cost of removing the trunk of the tree.

Residents that live in Wilbraham, Springfield, Ware, Longmeadow and Ludlow reported storm damage using our online ReportIt feature.