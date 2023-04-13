SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With clear skies and temperatures clocking in at over 85-degrees on Thursday, it was a perfect day to soak up the sun. People at Forest Park in Springfield were taking advantage of the warm weather by getting a quick workout in and basking in the clear skies and sunshine.

“It’s nice to be this warm out because its only early spring,” expressed Brenna Gridley from Connecticut.

The weather sunny with temperatures in the high 80’s and people are not missing the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“I didn’t have anything else to do today, so I just came down to the park to enjoy the nice weather; sit by the pond and just feel the cool breeze that’s in pass from the warm weather,” expressed Springfield resident Sorren Cheks.

Cheks says as it continues to get warmer he hopes to go somewhere relaxing this year, like the beach.

Margaret Thompson from Longmeadow says regardless of the season she makes her way to Forest Park everyday. She looks forward to warmer days because now she no longer has to go for walks in the snow, “But today it’s just such a blessing. It is wonderful to see so many people out here truly enjoying this weather, it’s just beautiful here. Just everyone get out and enjoy this beautiful weather, enjoy this park.”

On Friday, the warm weather will continue, expect more temperatures in the high 80’s.