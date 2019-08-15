Western Massachusetts residents ready to spend during tax-free weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers will get a break from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax this weekend.

It’s not even tax-free weekend yet but shoppers are already picking out items to buy. On August 17 and 18, you won’t have to pay sales tax on items under $2,500.

Many people use tax-free weekend as a time to buy big-ticket items like furniture and appliances. ‘Fly By Night’ already has shoppers coming in to pick out new furniture they’ll be buying this weekend.

This weekend is one of the store’s most successful times of the year.

“This is what we fear and love all year long,” said Richard Zafft, founder of ‘Fly By Night.’ “It’s almost like Christmas season for us because people don’t buy furniture for Christmas presents, they buy things for other people and furniture is kind of for yourself, so this is really big for us.”

Many consumers use this weekend to buy bigger more expensive items. One local resident plans to take full advantage of the no sales tax.

“Shopping for a mattress and now it’s turning into shopping for a bedroom set,” said Janet Ryan of Northampton. “It’s tax-free weekend coming up and just wanted to take advantage.”

However, not everything will be tax-free this weekend. Meals, alcohol, tobacco products, and marijuana are not included.

And you don’t have to shop in store to save money this weekend. The sales tax-free holiday does apply to items you buy online.