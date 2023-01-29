CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is almost the end of January and so far western Massachusetts has not see much in the way of snow.

There is a big difference when it comes to snow across the country with the western states such as Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana in the Rockies, seeing well above average snowfall including the Sierra Nevada’s in California.

Some areas have over 200% where they should be for there season to date snowfall. Meanwhile in the east, not so much snow. If you want to see real natural snow your best chance is heading north to the Green Mountains in Vermont, the White Mountains in New Hampshire or northern Maine.

The good news for ski lovers is temperatures will be getting cold over the next few days for ski resorts to make snow, but as for real snow it doesn’t look like a lot is coming anytime soon.