HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The past two days saw deadly car accidents here in Western Massachusetts. 22News spoke with experts from AAA about how pedestrians and drivers can help prevent deadly accidents from happening in the future.

Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and only hours later another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.

John Paul of AAA Northeast told 22News, “We call this the 100 deadliest days. This is when we see crash rates go up, we see fatalities go up.”

Since 2017, nearly 70 pedestrian accident deaths have happened each year here in Massachusetts, and a large percentage of those were at night. Experts say nighttime is when drivers need to use extra caution, especially when driving in hard-to-see conditions, or bad weather. They also say follow the speed limit and avoid distracted driving.

For pedestrians, walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

David Authier of Easthampton said, “Be careful. People walk right out. You know they think they are safe because they are in a crosswalk, but they are not.”

Something else to keep in mind behind the wheel, always yield to pedestrians and never pass another vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians.

Both the Easthampton and Holyoke crashes are still being investigated.