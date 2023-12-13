HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New England trail that stretches through Connecticut and western Massachusetts has now been recognized as a national park.

The National Park Service recently announced the addition of three new national parks, raising the number of nationally recognized parks from 425 to 428. The three new parks are the New England National Scenic Trail in Connecticut and Massachusetts, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin, and the North Country National Scenic Trail in several northern states.

The New England trail is a 235 mile-long path that goes through Provin Mountain in Agawam, the Mount Tom Ranges in Holyoke, Mount Lincoln in Pelham, and heads north through Shutesbury, Northfield and Warwick.

“The new status for the Ice Age, New England, and North Country national scenic trails will increase public awareness and use of these amazing pathways,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “Their combined 5,500-plus miles travel through parts of 10 states and hundreds of communities, from large cities to rural towns, providing countless close-to-home opportunities for people to easily access green space and enjoy the benefits of outdoor recreation.”

The New England trail was previously recognized by Congress as a National Trail System but will now also be considered a national park. The term national park can refer to several types of regions, such as a trail, battlefield, monument, seashore or historical site.

All 428 national parks in the United States cover more than 85 million acres of land.