HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An annular solar eclipse passes over the U.S. this weekend.

It’s not often we get annular solar eclipses. This Saturday will be the only time you can see an annular solar eclipse until 2028. While we won’t have the same view as those in Texas and New Mexico, the moon will still partially block the sun for two hours on Saturday. This starts just after noon and will go through 2:30 p.m.

The Holyoke Public Library is handing out glasses for people who want to get the best view of the eclipse.

Nancy Kocsmiersky from the library told 22News why its important to promote lunar events, “We definitely want people to be excited about science and excited about how the world works so we definitely want to promote events that capture people’s imagination.”

The next solar eclipse is next April and New England will get some of the best views in the country. The library said they plan to give out around 500 pairs of glasses for the total eclipse next year.

The biggest advice for this eclipse: do not stare into the sun without proper eye protection. Even your sunglasses may not be enough to prevent eye damage.