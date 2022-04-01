(WWLP) – April officially marks the start of Autism Awareness Month, and in response, many communities are lighting up blue throughout the Commonwealth.

The Lighting It Up Blue Campaign aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism, while also celebrating the unique talents of people with autism, and bringing attention to their needs.

In Westfield, the City Hall is illuminated with blue lights for World Autism Day, which will be observed Saturday. Data states that 1 in 69 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism. To further learn about this initiative, you can click here.