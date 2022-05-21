SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western New England University Class of 2022 received their diplomas on Saturday at the school’s Healthful Living Center.

One by one the hundreds of graduates savored the highlight of their four years of hard work to the cheers of friends and family members.

University of President Dr. Robert Johnson did the honors recognizing each and every undergraduate. But Saturday’s ceremony was just phase one of a weekend filled with pomp and circumstance. On Sunday, graduate students receive their degrees.

Western New England went from college to university a decade ago after being part of Springfield’s higher education scene for nearly a century.