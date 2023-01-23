WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Air Show performers include the following:
• US Air Force F-35A demo
• US Army Golden Knights Jump Team
• F/A-18 demo
• Franklin’s Flying Circus, Super Cub
• The Ace Maker, T-33
• The American Airpower Museum
• Aftershock Jet Truck
• Placid Lassie, C-47
• Liberty Jump Team
• US Air Force Wings of Blue Jump Team
• Jason Flood, PITTS S-2C
• Westfield F-15C demo
• Rob Holland, MHS-RH
More than a dozen aircraft will also be parked for exhibitors to see, including Army trucks and humvees.
The Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the Air Show is free, however, a $20 parking pass is needed to attend each day, and it is first come, first serve. If you want to get closer parking, tickets for VIP parking are $50 per day. Parking opens at 7 a.m.
The air show was canceled in 2021 over COVID-19, and organizers said the unpredictability of COVID-19 was a factor in the decision.