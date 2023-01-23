WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Air Show performers include the following:

• US Air Force F-35A demo

• US Army Golden Knights Jump Team

• F/A-18 demo

• Franklin’s Flying Circus, Super Cub

• The Ace Maker, T-33

• The American Airpower Museum

• Aftershock Jet Truck

• Placid Lassie, C-47

• Liberty Jump Team

• US Air Force Wings of Blue Jump Team

• Jason Flood, PITTS S-2C

• Westfield F-15C demo

• Rob Holland, MHS-RH

More than a dozen aircraft will also be parked for exhibitors to see, including Army trucks and humvees.

The Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the Air Show is free, however, a $20 parking pass is needed to attend each day, and it is first come, first serve. If you want to get closer parking, tickets for VIP parking are $50 per day. Parking opens at 7 a.m.

The air show was canceled in 2021 over COVID-19, and organizers said the unpredictability of COVID-19 was a factor in the decision.