WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe announced that Westfield City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20th in recognition of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

All applicable municipal worksites will also be closed on June 20th. Essential personnel and public safety services will continue in accordance with guidance from their department leadership. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday June 21st.

The refuse and recycling collection will follow a holiday schedule the week of June 20th.

Back in 2020, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared June 19th as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Celebrated each year on June 19th, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and is an opportunity to reflect on the need to continue working toward racial justice.