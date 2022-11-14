WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With colder weather coming in, the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Westfield Public Schools for the annual “Share the Warmth Drive.”

Burkhart Pizzanelli sponsors the annual event through “Operation Warm,” which is an organization that makes brand new coats for organizations like Square One. Burkhart raises thousands of dollars for Operation Warm.

22News spoke to the Vice President of Development and Communications at Square One, Kristine Allard, who said the best part about the coat drive is seeing the gratitude on the kids’ faces.

“It’s so special when you see the smile on the children’s faces because they pick out a coat that’s just for them,” Allard expressed. “It’s whatever color they want and it has tags on it just for them, and there is confidence that comes with it and just being warm.”

Allard continued by saying the annual drive is important during this time of year and especially on the cold days that happen so frequently, so the children have a warm coat for the cold weather.

Coat donations began November 1 and will run through Wednesday, December 14.