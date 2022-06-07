WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Senator John C. Velis alongside Food Pantry Director Rebecca Hart and Food Pantry Director President Kathy Machack announced that the Westfield Food Pantry will receive $25,000 in state funding.

The Senate and House passed the American Rescue Act (ARPA) which was signed into law in December by Governor Charlie Baker. The funding was included in the ARPA.

“The Westfield Food Pantry has always been an incredible resource for those facing food insecurity in our community, but their important work has become even more critical during the pandemic. I am proud that I was able to secure these funds to help support them in their mission,” said Senator Velis.

An announcement of the ARPA funding will be held Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at 62 School Street in Westfield.