WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held a remembrance ceremony Sunday morning to honor residents who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Rain falling on empty chairs, what was first meant to be a seat for anyone attending this 9/11 memorial service, quickly becoming a symbol of loved ones lost on that tragic day 21 years ago.

Family and friends hudded around those empty chairs remembering Westfield natives; Tara Creamer, Brian Murphy, and Daniel Trant.

“246 people went to sleep to prepare for that early morning flight, my beautiful sister Tara Shea-Creamer was one of them,” said Tara Creamer’s sister about the day of that flight.

Tara Creamer was aboard American Airlines Flight 11, the first of two planes to crash into the Twin Towers in New York City. Brian Murphy and Daniel Trant were both at work and killed in the World Trade Center.

Trant’s sister holding tight onto the memories of her brother. “This year is especially tough without my mom. People would ask us why we don’t go to New York, but there’s nothing in New York. Westfield was Danny and Danny was Westfield, so this is where we will always come,” expressed Sally Trant.

A tragedy that struck so close to home here in Westfield, now becoming a moment of support and strength for this community.