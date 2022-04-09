WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is holding a drive-through Easter egg hunt Saturday morning.

The drive-through event takes place at the Westfield High School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Easter bunny will hand out goodie bags (while supplies last) to those who attend. Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit the Westfield Food Pantry.

Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and follow the colorful route to see the Easter bunny and other characters.