WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield International Air Show is less than a week away and local businesses are hoping to cash in on that.

The air show brings in tens of thousands and while they’re here to see the planes many will spend money at local businesses.

The people at Shortstop Bar and Grill in Westfield are looking forward to welcoming in customers. Bartender Vanessa Van Oostveen told 22News that air show weekends can get pretty busy. That’s why they’re planning to have enough staff at the ready.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. We have live music every night this week. We have specials, we have our lobster rolls, the beautiful patio and we’ll have beautiful weather all this weekend so it will be a lot of fun,” said Van Oostveen.

The air show is this Saturday and Sunday at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The parking lot opens at 7 a.m. Standard parking costs $20, but admission is free. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.