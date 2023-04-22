WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield International Air Show is being held at Barnes Air National Guard Base on May 13th and May 14th.

Admission to the air show is free, however, a $20 parking pass is needed to attend each day, and it is first come, first serve. If you want to get closer parking, tickets for VIP parking are $50 per day. Parking opens at 7 a.m. and the air show takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP tickets are available for $180 for adults and $95 for children each day which gives you access to The Eagle’s Nest Chalet. This includes an upgraded air show experience with an exclusive lounge and private seating.

The VIP ticket comes with coffee and light breakfast snacks from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a private bar including complimentary beer and wine from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., a full lunch buffet, afternoon snacks, and activities for children. There are also private restrooms. This ticket includes VIP parking.

Air Show performers include the following:

• US Air Force F-35A demo

• US Army Golden Knights Jump Team

• F/A-18 demo

• Franklin’s Flying Circus, Super Cub

• The Ace Maker, T-33

• The American Airpower Museum

• Aftershock Jet Truck

• Placid Lassie, C-47

• Liberty Jump Team

• US Air Force Wings of Blue Jump Team

• Jason Flood, PITTS S-2C

• Westfield F-15C demo

• Rob Holland, MHS-RH

More than a dozen aircraft will also be parked for exhibitors to see, including Army trucks and humvees.

The air show makes its return to Barnes ANGB after it was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.