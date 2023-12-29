WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Westfield is asking for public’s input on naming a newly developed public space in the downtown area.

The former JJ Newberry’s site on Elm Street was turned into a plaza that includes a lawn, a performance stage equipped with power for concerts and other events, and 78 paved parking spaces. The City is hoping to attract visitors, residents and new businesses to the area.

The City has created a survey form for voting on the new name. There are three name options under consideration:

Elm Street Plaza

Gas Light Plaza

Newberry Square

There is also an option to suggest another name.

“I am greatly appreciative of the cooperation we have received from the WRA as we work to implement a vision where this space contributes significantly to the vitality of Downtown Westfield,” Mayor McCabe offered. “For this vision to be realized, beyond the naming, we truly want the Westfield public to become involved in programming this space, so please come with all your ideas as how we can best utilize this area to bring people to Elm Street,” he concluded.