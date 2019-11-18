Westfield man wins $1M lottery

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Donald Lamagdeleine of Westfield is a $1 million prize winner (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game on November 8th.
Lamagdeleine chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
The ticket was bought at Stop & Shop located at 2265 Northampton Street in Holyoke. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Two $10 million prizes and ten $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $20 “$10,000,000 Gold” instant game.
